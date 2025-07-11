Nanaimo police are searching for a suspect seen throwing water at two youths and stealing a bicycle. Police shared surveillance footage of the incident that happened around 4 p.m. on July 4 outside the McDonald’s at 1835 Bowen Road.

The man is seen in the video approaching the kids and throwing a cup of water and a jacket at them.

“He then grabs one of their bikes and takes off with it. The youths chase for a short distance but wisely stopped after the suspect allegedly uttered threats at them. The suspect was last seen heading towards Dufferin Street. Officers carried out extensive patrols for the bike and suspect but were unable to locate them,” reads a news release from RCMP.

Police managed to return the bike to its owner after a patrol officer was flagged down by someone with the bike on July 7, but the suspect is still unidentified.

He is described as a Caucasian man, 40-45 years old, medium build with a goatee. He was wearing a black t-shirt with Honda on the front, dark baseball cap and blue jeans.

If anyone has information on the identify of the suspect, please contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.