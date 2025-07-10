Members of Nanaimo’s committee focused on accessibility and inclusion want to see social services available in more parts of the city.

The advisory committee on accessibility and inclusiveness shared its feedback on the city’s Woodgrove area plans at a July 9 meeting.

BACKGROUND: City looks for more feedback for Woodgrove ‘complete community’ plan

Sean Enns is a manager with the Nanaimo Association for Community Living and a member of the committee. He said he would like to see the city encourage different development types in the plan, specifically to attract social services.

“I think often social support services aren’t things that communities ask for in different neighbourhoods because often there is a connotation that it brings other things with it but the north, particularly that part of Nanaimo is very retail dense and not very many social support services,” he said.

He added the Woodgrove plan can give the city an opportunity to push back on the idea all social supports should be downtown.

“We are a complete city, there are many people who live in the margins. There’s many people who need access to supports and they are actually everywhere in Nanaimo, they are not all living downtown.”

Kasia Biegun, planner for the city, said the city heard a desire from residents for mixed use in the area, rather than primarily retail.

“The intent is for this area to have the most permissive amount of uses because we want that complete community,” she said.

A survey is open until July 16 for residents to share their ideas for the Woodgrove area. It can be found on the city’s website.