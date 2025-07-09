Parksville and Ladysmith have both received funding from the province to upgrade emergency communications systems.

The two communities will get funding for Mobile Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) technology in their response vehicles.

Regional District of Nanaimo fire departments, as well as Lantzville, have also received funding for the technology.

READ MORE: RDN, Lantzville get provincial dollars for firefighting tech

The CAD system helps firefighters with access to information while out on calls by aiding with communication with dispatchers.

Parksville will use the money to renew and upgrade its CAD system.

“Renewing mobile CAD units will standardize dispatch information access across our fire apparatus, reduce radio traffic, improve GPS location accuracy and allow for real-time sharing of dispatch data. These upgrades will enhance Parksville Fire’s service delivery both locally and across neighbouring departments operating together and under North Island 911,” said Parksville fire chief Marc Norris.

Parksville received $75,240 for the technology and Ladysmith got $98,479. The money comes from the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) Next Generation 911 grant program, which is funded by the Ministry of Citizens’ Services.