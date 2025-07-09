Nanaimo RCMP are searching for the owner of a stolen bicycle.

According to a news release from RCMP, an officer responded to a report of a man acting suspiciously in the 1200 block of Junction Ave. in Nanaimo on July 7.

“Shortly after arriving in the area, the officer saw a male matching the caller’s detailed description, ride by on a bicycle, that was too big for him, with a child carrier strapped to the bicycle,” the release says. “The officer recognized the male from other police interactions and knew he did not have any children.”

The officer determined the bike was stolen and it is now at the Nanaimo RCMP detachment.

Police have not been able to identify the owner and say it will be stored for 90 days. Proof of purchase with a serial number is required to claim the black Schwinn bike.