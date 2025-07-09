RCMP have released images of two men they believe were involved in an explosion last month in North Vancouver, which damaged the front door of the building housing the constituency office of B.C. NDP MLA and cabinet minister Bowinn Ma.

North Vancouver RCMP said officers responded to reports of a loud bang shortly after 4 a.m. on June 27. They found damage to the front door of the office building on the 200 block of West Esplanade Avenue.

Police said no one was injured.

Investigators confirmed the damage was caused by an “unsophisticated homemade device initiated by a burning fuse,” RCMP said in an update Tuesday.

“It could potentially be multiple bear bangers or commercially available fireworks taped together to increase the explosive potential of the item,” North Vancouver RCMP said in a release.

Police are asking the public for help identifying two men who may have been involved in the incident. One man is described as white, with short, balding hair and a stocky build. He was wearing a black jacket, dark T-shirt and blue jeans. The other is described as white, with a slender build, captured on video wearing a long blond wig, a black hoodie and blue jeans.

RCMP said the investigation is active and they cannot determine whether the incident was politically motivated.

The building where the explosion occurred also houses other government offices and several private businesses.

“I’m grateful for the outpouring of support from community members and people across B.C.,” Ma said in a statement posted to social media on June 27. “Regardless of intent or motivation, I know that incidents like this can be very frightening for a community.”

Ma, who serves as MLA for North Vancouver-Lonsdale and B.C.’s infrastructure minister, said her staff would work with the Legislative Assembly’s security team to ensure her office remains safe. RCMP said they would also collaborate with Ma’s team on additional safety and security measures.