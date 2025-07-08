The B.C. Greens announced Tuesday, July 8, Adam Bremner-Akins from Port Coquitlam has been approved as a candidate in the party’s leadership race.

He’s the third and final candidate to be announced, joining Emily Lowan and Johnathan Kerr in the contest.

Bremner-Akins’ biography on the B.C. Green’s website said he is a political science student at Simon Fraser University and works as a restaurant server.

He is a former Secretary for the party and also held a position on the B.C. Greens’ Provincial Council.

“We need someone who is invested in tackling both the cost of living and the climate crisis,” said Bremner-Akins in a statement.

“I work a minimum-wage job myself, so I know firsthand how the government’s failure to address the affordability crisis is impacting people’s lives every single day.”

“As Leader, I’ll continue the work I’ve done as an MLA candidate, on Provincial Council, and in my community—fighting for affordable housing, reliable transit, and sustainable communities,” he said.

Bremner-Akins ran to become an MLA for Coquitlam-Burke Mountain in 2020, losing to NDP candidate Fin Donnelly.

He was also an MLA candidate for the B.C. Greens in Port Coquitlam in 2024. He took a little over six per cent of the vote, trailing behind B.C. Conservative candidate Keenan Adams and NDP MLA Mike Farnworth, who took the riding with nearly 54 per cent.

The party said a meet and greet with the candidates is scheduled for Friday, July 11, at the University of British Columbia’s Vancouver campus.

Voting will run from Sept. 13 – 23, with the results set to be announced on Sept. 24.

West Vancouver-Sea to Sky MLA Jeremy Valeriote was named interim leader of the B.C. Greens after Sonia Furstenau stepped down in January.

Rob Botterell holds the only other seat for the B.C. Greens as MLA for Saanich North and the Islands.