The BC SPCA is celebrating its 60,000th patient going through its Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre.

Wild ARC was created in 1997 to mitigate harm to wild animals, specifically from human conflict.

“We are really proud to have reached such a historic milestone but it is also bittersweet – it highlights just how many animals have needed help in our area and mostly due to human-wildlife conflicts,” said Ashley Currie, manager of the program.

She said between 2,000 and 3,000 wild animals go into the rehabilitation centre each year. “It’s just been a slow and steady uptick since when we first opened 28 years ago.”

The 60,000th patient in the centre was a barn swallow, who was found on the ground of a barn on Salt Spring Island.

“Unfortunately, their nest was too high for an attempt to reunite them with their parents, and this delicate baby needed help fast,” reads a news release on the BC SPCA website. “After collaborating with Island Wildlife Natural Care Centre, this barn swallow arrived at Wild ARC uninjured from their fall but dehydrated and hungry. Sadly their siblings weren’t so lucky and this little bird is now housed inside with some adopted siblings.”

Staff at Wild ARC will nurse the birds back to health and help them to learn to fly and catch insects, according to the news release.

The BC SPCA is asking for donations of $60 to mark the 60,000th patient.

Currie said the donations will help to make sure the program can rehabilitate as many animals as possible, as well as contribute to programs to address the root causes of animal/human conflict.

– With files from Hussam Elghussein