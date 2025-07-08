The B.C. Wildfire Service has warned today’s strong winds expected across much of the province could lead to more extreme wildfire activity.

Gusts are predicted to reach up to 60-kilometres per hour in areas east of the Rockies, while southern B.C. is expected to remain warm and dry.

The agency said thundershowers and lightning are forecast for the eastern corners of the province, with potential for dry lightning into Wednesday.

Forests Minister Ravi Parmar visited the province’s northeast this week to assess the wildfire situation. He said in Fort St John Tuesday, July 8, that ongoing drought has severely impacted the region and led to more extreme and long-lasting wildfires.

Parmar flew over the area in a helicopter along with Northern Rockies Mayor Rob Fraser and Fort Nelson First Nation Chief Archie Harold, calling it “a moving experience.”

Parmar said over 7000 square kilometres have burned in the Prince George Fire Centre region since last month, and it’s estimated 30 per cent of forested areas in the region will be impacted this year.

“People have endured not just the physical threat of fires, but the emotional toll of displacement, smoke and uncertainty,” said Parmar. “What I’ve seen is not just the devastation, but resilience.”

Taylor Colman, a Fire Information Officer for BCWS said drought conditions in the northeast are making it “really, really challenging” for firefighters to respond to fires. She said fires are burning underground in the root systems of trees.

“It’s not as simple as just extinguishing what’s on the surface. Crews are having to really dig deep to fight the fires in that area,” said Coleman.

Today’s BCWS dashboard said there were more than 70 active fires across the province, including 16 classified as out-of-control.

The wildfire service said Monday, July 7, it was rescinding a campfire ban in the Fort Nelson Forest District, saying fire danger ratings have dropped due to recent rainfall and cooler temperatures. However, Coleman said the campfire ban could be reinstated if necessary.

Larger Category 2 and Category 3 open fires are still prohibited in the Prince George, Stuart Nechako, Mackenzie, Peace, and Fort Nelson forest districts.

Parmar also said he had spoken to Lytton Mayor Denise O’Connor and Lytton First Nation Chief Niakia Hanna about the out-of-control Izman Creek fire, burning about 14-kilometres north of Lytton.

The fire erupted around the fourth anniversary of the 2021 wildfire that devastated the area and left two people dead.

“My heart goes out to that community that’s faced so many challenges these last number of years,” said Parmar.

The Izman Creek fire has grown to more than 2.4 square-kilometres, though the BCWS said there was no growth overnight between Monday and Tuesday.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District issued an evacuation order last week for an area of Highway 12, saying three properties are affected. The Lytton First Nation has also issued an evacuation alert, meaning residents should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.