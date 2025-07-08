Wildfires are affecting B.C. more than ever, and United Way BC looks to help communities welcome evacuees through a new guide.

The Social Sector Activation Guide will address gaps in hosting and welcoming those evacuating areas affected by wildfires and incorporate past learnings to support residents in times of crisis.

The guide includes steps on how to build an impactful approach, putting together a response plan before a municipality becomes a host community for evacuees, and executing said plan.

The aim of this guide is to bring both the social sector and broader community together to work with Emergency support services in the event a host community is activated due to an emergency.

United Way says the guide was made in response to big environmental events in recent years, like floods and wildfires.

“As a primary host community, Kamloops, located within the unceded Secwépemc Territory, was called upon to receive evacuees from surrounding areas in both events.” said United Way BC.

“It was quickly identified that there were gaps when it came to hosting and helping evacuees during their greatest hour of need.”

United Way Director of Community Impact & Investment Kristi Rintoul says through this guide, they will focus on improving response practices and increasing safety for evacuees.

To read the guide, click here.