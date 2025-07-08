The Coastal Invasive Species Commitee will work to remove invasive plant species in Foster Park.

The City of Parksville announced they’ll collaborate with the committee and Foster Park volunteers to limit the blackberry patches’ regrowth on Thursday, July 10.

Removals of sensitive tree species over the years have created a thinning in the wooded area of the park allowing invasive plant species to be established.

Crews have been working to manage the removal of the plants while working to revitalize the forest area through a replanting initiative.

The herbicide application will follow the provincial guidelines in the Integrated Pest Management Act and Regulation, with signage in place throughout the park about the work.