The City of Nanaimo has purchased land that will become the home of a community in the Chase River neighbourhood.

It was funded in part by the province, with $2.5 million of the $5.1 million budget coming from the growing community funds.

City council identified a community centre in the south end as one of its top three priorities. According to a news release from the city, it will address a long-standing need for gathering spaces in south Nanaimo.

“This is an investment in our residents and in the future of our growing city. With the distinction of being one of Canada’s fastest growing cities, we have to start planning ahead for easy access to public spaces that bring people together. Purchasing this land brings us one step closer to delivering the kind of inclusive and accessible amenities that our city needs and deserves,” says mayor Leonard Krog

The growing community funds from the province are meant to support infrastructure and amenities in growing communities.

“The new Chase River community centre means more chances for people in Nanaimo to gather, connect, and build the kind of neighborhoods we’re proud to call home. By working with local governments here and across B.C., we’re creating spaces that bring people together and strengthen the fabric of our communities,” says George Anderson, MLA for Nanaimo-Lantzville.

The city says planning for the new facility will be guided by a feasibility study, which is in progress.

“Further community engagement and must align with City Plan: Nanaimo ReImagined,” reads the news release. “City Council will consider next steps at a future public meeting.”