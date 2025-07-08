The Regional District of Nanaimo is starting a new program this summer that will help make trails more accessible.

The TrailRider program helps people with mobility challenges to get around accessible trails in the regional district, using a one-wheel mobility device powered by two or more people.

The TrailRider was donated by RDN resident Murray Chantler and combines the features of a wheelchair and a rickshaw, according to a news release from the RDN.

“I am very pleased that the RDN, through their recreation and parks department, has agreed to partner with me in the interest of expanding recreational opportunities for the disabled in the Oceanside community,” Chantler says. “We are blessed with an abundance of natural beauty on Vancouver Island and the TrailRider allows those of us who are mobility challenged to access hiking trails and other recreational areas with our families and friends.”

The summer pilot program will operate until the end of August and RDN staff will provide orientation for participants.

Anyone interested in using the TrailRider can contact RDN parks at 250-248-4744 or [email protected].

“We’re pleased to pilot this exciting program which has seen success in other regions. Improvements to enhance safe and equitable access to parks where possible, whether through the TrailRider program or through other types of park improvements such as level trails, tapping rails, or audio recordings of natural habitat information, ensures more residents can enjoy the beautiful parks in our region,” says Vanessa Craig, RDN board chair.

The news release says the RDN will review the program’s success at the end of the summer and potentially explore expansion.