A swim advisory has been issued for Ladysmith’s Transfer Beach.

Island Health says it found high levels of bacteria in the water, and it is unsafe for swimming.

“Island Health continues to monitor water quality and further updates will be provided as new information becomes available,” reads a news release from the Town of Ladysmith.

Island Health also posted advisories for Lantzville beaches on July 7.

Transfer Beach had swim advisories last month also, which lasted less than a week.