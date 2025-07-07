Fire department members and community members gathered to celebrate the grand opening of a new firehall in Dashwood.

Members of the public got tours of the new hall, equipment and trucks this weekend. There were also chances to learn how to protect their property from fires and learn about volunteer opportunities at the department.

“On behalf of the RDN Board, thank you to all who came out to celebrate the completion of this incredible new fire hall. It will better serve both Dashwood Volunteer Fire Department members and the communities in RDN Electoral Areas F, G and H that they help protect. The many new building amenities support better health and wellness for the firefighters, and the design enables future expansion as needed for our growing communities. It is a pleasure to see this new facility now in use by the dedicated members of the Dashwood Volunteer Fire Department,” said Stuart McLean, RDN vice chair and electoral area H director

The new fire hall features two drive through bays and separate areas for different operational functions. There is a dedicated space for storing gear, a decontamination shower, a workshop for gear maintenance, dorm room and a fitness area.

Dashwood Volunteer Fire Department has two fire halls: Station #61 in Dashwood and Station #62 in Meadowood. Teh department serves about 4,000 residents across more than 130 square kilometres.