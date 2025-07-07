Three new wildfires have started around Vancouver Island in recent days.

A 0.09-hectare blaze was discovered on July 6 at a farm in Nanoose Bay, which is under control and believed to have been caused by humans.

A second 0.2-hectare wildfire was discovered at the Hole in the Wall Trail near Port Alberni the same day, which was put out.

Lastly, a fire broke out on Malcolm Island’s Mitchell Bay on July 7 and has also been put out after humans started it.

The Nanoose Bay wildfire brings Vancouver Island’s active total to three, joining the Harris Creek and Nahmint Mountain fires.

Information Officer for the Coastal Fire Centre Nick Donnelly said a Category 1 campfire prohibition is likely to be put in place in the near future.

“We are anticipating to get some precipitation in the Coastal Fire centre this week which may delay the prohibition being put in place.”

Last year’s campfire prohibition was put in place on July 12.

Donnelly added it’s too unpredictable to forecast how the rest of the season will be in the Coastal Fire Centre region, but said there’s been 27 incidents this year, up from 17 compared to last year.

Donnelly said people need to be responsible with campfires, cigarettes, vehicle exhausts, fireworks, and sparks from equipment.

He also said not to park motorcycles and ATVs on grass areas, use approved spark arresters on exhaust systems, and take appropriate action with heat sources like outdoor stoves and barbeques.