A 23-year-old motorcyclist is now facing charges for excessive speed and dangerous stunts.

On June 11, BC Highway Patrol pulled over the rider after catching him driving more than 50 km/h over the speed limit and performing dangerous stunts on roads through areas containing parks, restaurants and crosswalks.

Police say the incident was addressed immediately, but there was a point when they recorded his speed at an unbelievable rate.

“The vehicle is reported to have sped up to a top speed of 193 km/h in the 60 zone, more than three times the speed limit on busy downtown streets,” they say.

According to police, they were able to stop the motorcyclist, and the 23-year-old now faces criminal allegations of Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

The motorcycle was also impounded for seven days.