A first of its kind menopause clinic hopes to give those experiencing complex menopause symptoms in B.C. the care they need.

On Friday, The B.C. Government announced the new Complex Menopause Clinic at BC Women’s Hospital & Health Centre, a clinic that will provide in-person and online care to women and gender-diverse patients and improve hospital programs related to complex menopause like bone, breast, and heart health.

The province says the clinic will also offer a variety of services like specialist consultation, counselling, medication management, and referrals to other services.

Minister of Health Josie Osborne says women and gender-diverse people face unique health challenges that often get overlooked.

“This new clinic will strengthen the continuum of care for people navigating complex menopause and is another step we’re taking to build a health-care system that’s compassionate, equitable and is there for people through every stage of life,” said Osborne.

The province says this clinic comes as 85 percent of people experience symptoms during menopause like hot flashes, poor sleep, and joint pain, with those experiencing premature menopause needing care that isn’t available in other places.

Along with offering care, the clinic will also use research to better understand people’s experiences through menopause, with hopes of building new solutions for those in need.