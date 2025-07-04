A brand of jarred anchovies has been recalled in British Columbia and multiple other provinces.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) said the Vicente Marino brand anchovy fillets in olive oil are being recalled due to histamine.

The anchovies were distributed in B.C., Alberta, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan, and possibly other regions.

The CFIA’s website said high levels of histamine in fish can cause an allergic-type reaction known as scombroid poisoning. Symptoms can include burning throat, diarrhea, dizziness, facial swelling, headache, vomiting and peppery taste in mouth.

It states food contaminated with high levels of histamine may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

The CFIA said the recall was triggered by the company, and that there were reported reactions to the product among some consumers.

The agency said the recalled product should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.