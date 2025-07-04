The province has funded new tech for Regional District of Nanaimo and Lantzville fire department.

The 2025 Next Generation 911 funding program will give $100,000 to six RDN fire departments and $63,326 to Lantzville. The money will be used to purchase up to 15 Mobile Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) units for fire department vehicles.

“This investment in Next Generation 911 technology will significantly improve the safety and efficiency of our fire services and provides firefighters with essential equipment to better respond to emergencies,” says Vanessa Craig, RDN board chair.

Dashwood, Coombs-Hilliers, Errington, Nanoose, Extension, Cassidy-Waterloo and Lantzville Fire Rescue will all receive the new equipment, and it will be tailored to each department’s operational needs, according to a news release.

The CAD units provide real-time incident information from dispatch centres to assist with things like property access, site safety, and mapping.

“Emergency response is extremely vital to all Lantzville residents, and our council is pleased to be able to enhance the operation of the Lantzville Fire Rescue service made possible by this valuable financial assistance from the province. The partnership with the Regional District of Nanaimo further enhances the capability of our emergency services by ensuring regional coordination and communication in the event of an emergency and avoiding duplication of similar programs,” says Mark Swain, mayor of the District of Lantzville.

The RDN will administer the grant and coordinate the distribution of the equipment to the fire departments on behalf of both jurisdictions.