Nanaimo is looking for youth across the province to help shape its streetscapes with banner art.

The city calls for artists each year to help bring creative new designs to banners downtown, on Bowen Road, Third Street and other major routes.

The 2026 program will feature youth and is open to artists younger than 19 with all levels of experience.

“Art has the power to connect and inspire, and when it comes from our youth, it also helps shape a more hopeful and inclusive future. We’re excited to provide this platform for young artists to share their voices with our community, and we can’t wait to see how their vision transforms our city streets,” says Jaime-Brett Sine, culture coordinator for the city.

The city says it encourages artists to share their experiences, ideas, and hope for the future.

“Artists are encouraged to think boldly and creatively with submissions ranging from creative envisioning of the future and personal storytelling to messages of advocacy, belonging and growth,” reads a news release from the city.

The selected artist will be given an opportunity to work with an artist from the city’s urban design roster to refine their concept for final production.

A drop-in information session will be held at the Bowen Complex on Sept. 9 from 4:30 – 6 p.m.

The deadline to submit applications is Sept. 28.