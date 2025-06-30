A fire claimed the life of one person in Parksville this past weekend.

On Saturday at 6:51 p.m., Parksville Fire Department received a report of a structure fire in a mobile home park at 150 Corfield Street North. After arriving on scene, crews found a mobile home on fire with an occupant inside.

Fire Chief Marc Norris says it took crews 20 minutes to control the flame, but after extinguishing it, they found the occupant dead inside the structure.

“We believe that person was a lone occupant of the structure,” said Norris.

Norris says along with the affected structure, there was also damage to the adjacent mobile home to the east of the structure. Fire crews were able to ensure no further damage.

He adds they are still investigating the incident, with no cause behind the fire found at this time.

“We are very saddened that there was loss of life with this fire, and we want to remind everyone to have working smoke alarms and escape plans for their homes.”