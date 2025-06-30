Ladysmith has new banners hanging along First Ave. Natasha Bartlett won this year’s community banner program and will have her pieces titled ‘By the Sea’ and ‘Along the Trail’ on display.

The theme this year was “Coastal Living: Growing Our Future Together.”

“My mind immediately went to the two most iconic parts, I think, of Ladysmith which are the coast and the forest and trails. The tides of change, the moving ocean and the newest of the coast, along with the tradition and the roots and the forest and the trails, it just seemed like the perfect combination,” Bartlett says. “I hope folks see that in the design and I hope they appreciate, like I do, the beauty of our surroundings.”

Her designs were chosen by the town’s selection committee, and she will receive $1,000.

“The 2025 community Banner Program brought out a myriad of interpretations from several talented artists, making the decision difficult for everyone involved. After much debate, the selection committee determined that Natasha Bartlett’s designs best reflect Ladysmith and encapsulate this year’s theme,” says Don Stewart, the Town’s arts, culture and events coordinator.