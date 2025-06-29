As people head to the water this summer, Island Health urges you to be water safe.

In an Accidental Drowning Deaths report by the BC Coroners Service, Island Health saw 23 fatal drownings last year, higher than the 11-year historical average of 17 drownings.

The Lifesaving Society of BC & Yukon says 80 percent of drownings happen in bodies of water like lakes and rivers, with the health authority adding that drowning deaths are most likely to happen in the summer, especially in July, August, and on weekends.

“People at higher risk of drownings including males, people with underlying medical conditions, such as seizures, people with autism spectrum disorder and newcomers to Canada,” said Island Health.

Injury Prevention Lead Neil Arason says with the weather getting warmer, it’s important for people to learn how to swim, as lessons might lower the risk of drowning in children under four years old.

“Swimming skills are just one part of a robust safety plan, that also includes close, constant, attentive supervision, and learning lifesaving skills,” said Arason.

To prevent drownings, Island Health, along with the Lifesaving Society, are offering free Swim to Survive Programs to those in remote and underserved areas.

The programs would teach you the skills needed to survive an unexpected fall into deep waters, with plans to roll out sessions across communities this summer.

To stay water safe, the health authority asks you to not only learn swimming, but to also keep young kids within arm’s reach, stay sober, and wear a Lifejacket.

More tips can be found here.