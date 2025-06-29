BC Hydro urges you to be alert following a big jump in Hydro fraud scams last month.

May saw 60 customers fall victim to these scams, with 92 other customers reporting the scams to Hydro, a 36 percent increase in scam activity from the monthly average from February to April.

According to Hydro, the actual number of scam incidents is likely much higher because not many of these attempts get reported.

Hydro says the scams see people impersonating them through spoofed phone calls, emails, and deceptive online ads, which often link victims to fake websites that offer discounts on solar panels, home upgrades, and other services.

“A recent incident involved a paid Google ad that closely mimicked BC Hydro’s official website, resulting in several successful scams,” said BC Hydro.

“In some cases, scammers have even appeared at customers’ homes posing as BC Hydro employees, attempting to access their property or try to sell them solar or battery services, with the promise of rebates.”

With scammers refining their tactics, Hydro spokesperson Susie Rieder says you should trust your instincts and report any suspicious activity right away.

Hydro says it’s working with law enforcement, social media platforms and search engines to find and get rid of these scams as quickly as possible. In the meantime, Hydro is sharing the top five warning signs for scams you should look out for.

Those signs are unexpected payment requests, suspicious messages, false refunds or rebates, fake contractors or affiliations, and unannounced visits or calls.

To report any kind of fraud, call your local police and the Canadian Anit-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.