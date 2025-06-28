Many events look to celebrate Canada Day across the Island and Coast.

Municipalities and recreation staff on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast have announced events and activities that aim to bring people together to celebrate the country turning 158 years old this Tuesday.

In Courtenay, the city says they’ll begin festivities with the Night Before Concert on June 30.

“The evening kicks off with Indigenous and multicultural performances, followed by The English Brothers, a high-energy duo known for their mix of folk, country and classic rock,” said the City.

“Headlining the concert is Jeff Plankenhorn, an acclaimed singer-songwriter and slide guitar player whose roots rock and Americana style has earned international recognition.”

They say vendors and food trucks will be included, with the concert running at Lewis Park from 4:15 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Tuesday sees a Canada Day Parade starting down 5th Street from Menzies Avenue to Lewis Park at 10:00 a.m., followed by a kids zone at Lewis Park and a free bike draw at 3:00 p.m.

For Campbell River, the community will have access to a Canada Day Marketplace at 11:00 a.m., a Rotary parade at 4:00 p.m., opening ceremonies and cake at 6:00 p.m., and fireworks from the Quality Foods Festival of Lights at 10:22 p.m. All of these events take place at Robert Ostler Park.

Powell River will celebrate with an event at Willingdon Beach, with live music, entertainment, three bouncy castles, jouster, face painting, vendors, games, activities, and fireworks included.

The city says a free park and ride shuttle will take you from Town Centre Mall to the beach starting at 6:15 p.m. The event runs from 3:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Port Hardy residents can take part in face painting, bouncy castles, a watermelon eating competition, games, activities and more from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m at Carrot Park.

Nanaimo’s event will have live music, a kid & family zone, a cultural community stage, and a food zone at Maffeo Sutton Park from 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For the Cowichan Valley, a Canada Day celebration will take place at Mesachie Lake Community Hall in Lake Cowichan. It includes music, dancing, arts & crafts, kids games, concession, and birthday cupcakes, running from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.