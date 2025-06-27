North Vancouver RCMP say no one was injured in an early morning explosion outside an office building in North Vancouver that houses the constituency office of B.C. NDP MLA and Infrastructure Minister Bowinn Ma.

RCMP Corp. Mansoor Sahak told reporters Friday afternoon they first investigated reports of a loud bang around 2:45 a.m. in the 100 block of West 1st Street, in the Lower Lonsdale neighbourhood of North Vancouver, but found nothing suspicious in the area.

Less than two hours later, police investigated another reported blast in a nearby area, where officers found an explosion had damaged the front door of the office building on the 200 block of West Esplanade Avenue in North Vancouver.

Sahak said an explosive disposal unit and police dog unit were deployed to investigate the building, and the office was cleared and deemed safe.

“This was a jarring incident that undoubtedly startled sleeping residents in the area,” he said.

Ma said on social media that all meetings and appointments at her Constituency Office were cancelled for the day due to a “security incident.”

“Thankfully, nobody was injured, but incidents like this can be quite frightening…I appreciate the concern expressed by community members,” said Ma.

RCMP said in an update Friday afternoon there was no indication the incident was politically motivated. Police say they are not aware of any threats made against Ma’s office or staff.

“We are investigating all possible avenues and have not ruled out anything at this stage of the investigation,” said Sahak.

The building also houses the Child and Family Services office, a Service Canada office, and several other businesses, including a dental clinic. Other offices and business in the building appeared open Friday.

RCMP said it’s unclear if the earlier reported loud bang was an explosive device, as no evidence of a blast was found. They also don’t know if it’s connected to the explosion at the office later in the morning.

Sahak said police they are engaging with Ma on further security and safety measures.



Premier David Eby responded to the incident in a statement on social media, saying his thoughts are with Ma and the community affected by the incident.

“No matter who you are, or what you do for a living, you have a right to safety at work,” said Eby.