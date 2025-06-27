A free event with music and games at Maffeo Sutton Park will celebrate Canada Day in Nanaimo.

There will be performances from Unite the Beat (drumming), Barsby School of Rock, Mardi Gras Mambo, Turnpike, The Steadies throughout the day

The event will begin at 11 a.m. with a blessing by a Snuneymuxw Elder and go until 3:30 p.m.

A kids and family zone will have games, face painting, a bouncy castle and photo booth. There will also be interactive booths from community organizations such as the Nanaimo Drowning Prevention Coalition and magicians.

There will be ship tours on the HMCS Nanaimo at the visiting vessel pier from 10 a.m. until noon and again at 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

A cultural community stage will feature Acclaim Celtic Dancers, Vancouver Island Bhangra, Latin and Ballroom Dancers, Fiddelium, Nanaimo Chinese Cultural Society, Flowers of Nanaimo Chinese Dancing and the Historical Fencing Club and Vibrant Studios.