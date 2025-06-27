A section of Hammond Bay Road in Nanaimo will be down to single lane traffic for a significant amount of time as a 10-month construction project is about to begin.

Sewer and water main work will begin on June 30, focusing on underground work between the Turner Road and Rutherford Road intersections.

“Once the underground work is complete, above ground infrastructure, including road paving and replacement of aging traffic signals, will wrap up the project. Construction is expected to continue until spring 2026,” reads a news release from the city.

The latest information and updates on construction in the city can be found on the city website.

“This is a busy stretch of road, so we recommend that commuters plan ahead. If your route is going to take you in this area, make sure to set aside extra time for delays. If possible, plan an alternate route,” says Phil Stewart, manager of engineering projects.