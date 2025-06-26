Police in Nanaimo are asking the public for help to locate a woman who has not been seen since June 14.

Alyssa Olsson is 45 years old, 5’5” and 141 lbs. RCMP say she is Caucasian with green eyes and shoulder length brown hair.

She was in Nanaimo when she was last seen wearing a ripped jean jacket, black hoodie, black pants and shoes.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen Olsson or has information that may assist in locating her, to contact the Nanaimo RCMP (250) 754-2345 and reference RCMP file # 2025-19135.