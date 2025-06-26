With another school year winding to a close, confusion has circulated online over school zones and when they change.

The B.C. Highway Patrol said online rumours and AI have spread recently saying school zones across Canada will become full time on July 1.

Corporal Michael McLaughlin with the B.C. Highway Patrol said the websites spreading the information are completely wrong and are amplifying misinformation.

“School zones are a provincial jurisdiction. There are no sweeping changes coming for Canada.”

School zones only apply on a regular school day between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. where signs are posted according to the Motor Vehicle Act.

The 30km limit for standard playgrounds is dusk-to-dawn, according to ICBC.

B.C. Highway Patrol recommended checking sources of online posts or websites before making a conclusion and said any Canada wide change would include all levels of government and a public announcement well ahead of time.

Anyone with questions or concerns about traffic laws should look at ICBC, the BC Ministry of Transportation, or other provincial counterparts.