Four Vancouver Island airports are receiving funding from the province for upgrades.

Over $4 million is being invested in the Comox, Courtenay, Alert Bay, and Nanaimo airports through the BC Air Access Program (BCAAP).

Minister of Transportation and Transit Mike Farnworth said the program will support airports to improve access to communities across the province.

“These improvements to our rural and regional airports will help keep British Columbians connected and our economy on the move.”

Comox Valley Airport will take nearly half the funding, with $2 million being given to expand the runway apron.

Courtenay will get $66,300 to rehabilitate the taxiway and runway, Nanaimo will get $74,630 for a lighting and electrical upgrade, while Alert Bay will get $35,000 for a facility master plan.

The BCAAP is eligible for facilities which serve less than one million passengers a year, with intakes open for applicants every year throughout November and December.

In total, $6.2 million will be spread across 16 airports province wide.