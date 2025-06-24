A couple events in Nanaimo will encourage residents to register their bikes with a database that helps with recovery in the case of theft.

Garage 529 is a searchable database used by police departments across the country. According to a news release from Nanaimo RCMP, it results in the recovery of hundreds of bikes annually.

According to the release, bike thefts increased nine per cent from 2023 to 2024 in Nanaimo. Police received 110 reports of stolen bikes in 2024.

Nanaimo RCMP Community Policing and the Nanaimo Area Cycling Coalition will be on site at the Canada Day celebrations at Maffeo Sutton Park from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. to help residents register their bikes.

They will also hold events at the police station on July 5, Aug. 2, Sept. 6 and Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Garage 529 helps people find their stolen bikes, find the owners of abandoned bikes and search for bikes before purchasing.