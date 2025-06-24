Subscribe to Local News
BC Transit offers free bus rides & shuttles this Canada Day

(Supplied by BC Transit)

You can head to your local Canada Day events by going on free bus rides.

That is from BC Transit, announcing they’re offering shuttles and transit for free in select regions across BC on the stat holiday.

Of the chosen regions, five come from Vancouver Island.

The Comox Valley will see free transit on all routes under the Saturday schedule, with Transit saying you should expect delays due to detours near downtown Courtenay for the Canada Day Parade.

Campbell River is getting a special schedule for that day, with free transit offered on all routes.

Powell River’s bus service will run under the Sunday schedule. BC Transit adds a free shuttle will come into effect starting at 6:15 p.m. from Town Centre Mall to Willingdon Beach, running every 15 minutes.

It says that shuttle runs until 11:10 p.m., followed by extra service leaving the Centre Mall for Routes 1, 2, and 3 starting at 11:15 p.m.

For the Regional District of Nanaimo, buses run under the Sunday schedule, with a free shuttle available for you to celebrate the day at Maffeo Sutton Park.

While Sunday service runs on Canada Day for Salt Spring Island, regular fares will come into effect.

These changes are in effect July 1.

