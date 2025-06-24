An event celebrating local food producers and sustainable living on the Sunshine Coast will return next month.

The third annual Sunshine Coast Slow Food Cycle event returns on July 27, inviting families on a 20 kilometre bike ride with stops at more than 15 participating venues.

The stops include fresh produce stands, food trucks and stalls, farm animal visits, food samples, two cideries, a distillery, and a brewery.

The event is a family-friendly event hosted by Transportation Choices (TraC) and features an afterparty at Persephone Brewing with live music.

The ride goes from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., while the afterparty starts immediately after and finishes at 7:00 p.m.

