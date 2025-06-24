Nanaimo is looking for artists from across the province to help shape the city’s public spaces with art and design. Applications are open for the 2026-2028 Urban Design Roster until Oct. 12

“The Urban Design Roster is an invitation to artists to help imagine the future of our city – one where creativity and artistry is part of the landscape. I encourage artists from across B.C. to consider lending their talents to help make our public spaces more vibrant, welcoming and uniquely Nanaimo,” says mayor Leonard Krog.

The initiative began in 2021 and helps the city to integrate art into new projects. Selected artists will be considered for projects arising through infrastructure, upgrades, renewals and maintenance.

“Projects may include murals on civic buildings, surface treatments in public play areas, decorative utility covers, urban street design and contributions to active transportation, beautification, sanitation and anti-vandalism efforts,” reads a news release from the city.

Artists can submit a statement of interest, a resume and a portfolio on the city’s website. A selection panel comprised of city staff and members of the art in public spaces working group will review the applications.

Selected artists will remain on the roster for two years.