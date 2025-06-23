The City of Nanaimo will look at creating a bylaw banning the sale of invasive plants. The city’s governance and priorities committee voted to have a draft bylaw created at its June 23 meeting.

Hunter Jarratt, an ecological restoration consultant, presented to the committee advocating for the change. He says despite the city’s efforts to control invasive species; they are readily available for purchase around the city.

“Municipalities across the province do have the fundamental power to protect communities from further harm. Taking proactive action by banning the sale of invasive species will save the municipality future time, money and resources,” Jarratt says. “This is largely a non-partisan issue as invasive species impact us all.”

The committee was presented with two options – to look at creating a bylaw or conduct a public awareness campaign on native and invasive species. Councillor Hilary Eastmure moved both options after asking Jarratt what he believes the impact of both could be.

He says there are already public awareness campaigns and they only work if people pay attention.

“It puts the onus on the consumer, rather than the industry which I feel is often very predatory,” he says, pointing out invasive plants are often advertised for their positive traits, rather than harmful ones. “It is greenwashing to the highest extent and some, like English Ivy, they are advertised as tropical indoor plants but people fully plant them outside so awareness campaigns are great, education is always great, but this is always the big piece that is missing – the elephant in the room that nobody wants to talk about.”

City council will vote on the committee’s recommendation before work moves forward.