A BC-wide campaign collected over 550,000 menstrual products for those in need.

Called the Period Promise Campaign, it aims to increase access to free menstrual products for women, girls, trans folk and non-binary people by collecting and donating menstrual cups, period underwear, tampons or pads to BC communities.

United Way BC, who ran the campaign, says this year saw over 550,000 products collected, which comes as a recent needs assessment finds over 14 million products are needed to meet demand this year.

“With inflation driving up prices and many communities still lacking accessible options, period poverty remains a growing and urgent issue, particularly for IBPOC individuals, trans and non-binary people, people living with disabilities, and those in rural and remote communities,” said United Way BC.

Manager of Children’s Services at Sea to Sky Community Services Julie Van Eesteren says for those struggling to afford basic necessities, these products become an unmanageable expense.

“By providing sustainable alternatives like menstrual cups and period underwear, donors are helping ensure no one has to choose between food and hygiene — or miss out on school or work,” said Eesteren.

While there is still more work to be done, United Way adds that every conversation and donation helps raise awareness and lowers the stigma surrounding period poverty.

With this year’s campaign over, United Way is now asking workplaces, schools, unions and community organizations to sign the Period Promise Policy Agreement, which would provide free menstrual products in washrooms.

The collected products will be delivered to several community agencies in the coming weeks.