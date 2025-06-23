A dangerous stunt performed by a person on a jet ski now has the RCMP investigating.

Sunshine Coast RCMP became aware of a video online on June 15 of a man his jet ski approaching the overhang of the Queen of Coquitlam ferry and going underneath it while it was sailing.

Cpl. Philip Atoui said going that close to the moving ferry was extremely dangerous and could have resulted in injury or death.

“Risking your life for social media content is reckless and irresponsible, luckily no one was injured in this instance.”

Police have reviewed the video but are unsure when exactly it took place or the location of it.

Investigators are working together with B.C. Ferries and Transport Canada in the investigation which remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Sunshine Coast RCMP.