Nanaimo RCMP are searching for a man after an off-leash dog led to an altercation between owners.

Police say a woman’s off-leash dog aggressively ran toward another dog on June 16 at the North Town Center Mall and a man kicked it to prevent his dog from getting hurt.

“The woman tried to intervene, and the male pushed her to the ground,” reads a press release from RCMP. “The woman got up, facing the male and he struck her head with his head, causing her to crumple to the ground. Witnesses reported that the suspect then ran away, looking for his dog.”

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. and the release says witnesses stayed on the scene until police and ambulance arrived.

Officers are looking to identify the man, who is described as a Caucasian male, aged 35 to 45 years, with short, dark hair and a stocky build. At the time of the assault, he was wearing a red shirt and tan shorts and walking with a medium-sized white dog with black spots.

Police are asking anyone with information that can help to contact their non-emergency line.