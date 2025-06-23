The Coombs-Hilliers Volunteer Fire Department celebrated 60 years of service last week. Residents, members of the fire department and elected officials recognized the department’s history and accomplishments at an event on June 21.

“I am honoured to serve our community as community fire chief of the Coombs-Hilliers Volunteer Fire Department. I thank all our past and current firefighters for their unwavering commitment to serving those in need throughout our 60-year history,” says fire chief Ron Schildroth. “Most of our firefighters work full-time and so generously give their personal time to serve. Without them and the support of their families, we could not provide the level of service that we do. We’re proud to carry on the legacy of those who served before us and to give our best to the community we live in and appreciate being a part of.”

The fire department was formed in 1965 and Isaac Neen was elected its first chief. The first truck in its fleet was a 1952 ladder truck, purchased for $1,000.

Since then, more than 100 people have served the community through volunteer firefighting, according to a news release from the Regional District of Nanaimo.

There are currently 19 members, who practise every Wednesday. The department has a fleet of two fire engines, two fire tenders, one rescue truck and two command vehicles.

“Congratulations to the Coombs-Hilliers Volunteer Volunteer Fire Department and its members for 60 years of serving and protecting our community,” says Leanne Salter, electoral area F director. “Whether getting called to a structural fire, a motor vehicle accident or other incident, they show up with the same commitment to serving those in need at all hours of the day, every day of the year. My sincerest gratitude to every firefighter for their dedication and service to our community.”

According to the news release, the fire department is actively recruiting new members. No experience is required and all training is provided.