Several night sailings cancelled on Duke Point – Tsawwassen route Tuesday for maintenance
Island & Coast

Several night sailings cancelled on Duke Point – Tsawwassen route Tuesday for maintenance

By Nathan Maley
BC Ferries - Photo by Nicholas Arnold; Vista Radio News

Ferry users hoping to go to either Vancouver Island or the Lower Mainland tomorrow night will have to use Departure Bay. 

Four sailings on B.C. Ferries Duke Point – Tsawwassen route have been cancelled Tuesday, June 24, for maintenance at the Duke Point terminal. 

Both the 8:15 p.m. and the 10:45 p.m. ferries leaving both terminals have been cancelled, leaving the 5:45 p.m. sailing as the last of the night. 

Customers with reservations on the cancelled sailings will be contacted by B.C. Ferries Customer Service Centre about a revised sailing time. 

Customers are reminded of other sailings available on the Departure Bay – Horseshoe Bay route. 

