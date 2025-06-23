Ferry users hoping to go to either Vancouver Island or the Lower Mainland tomorrow night will have to use Departure Bay.

Four sailings on B.C. Ferries Duke Point – Tsawwassen route have been cancelled Tuesday, June 24, for maintenance at the Duke Point terminal.

Both the 8:15 p.m. and the 10:45 p.m. ferries leaving both terminals have been cancelled, leaving the 5:45 p.m. sailing as the last of the night.

Customers with reservations on the cancelled sailings will be contacted by B.C. Ferries Customer Service Centre about a revised sailing time.

Customers are reminded of other sailings available on the Departure Bay – Horseshoe Bay route.