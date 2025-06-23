Subscribe to Local News
NewsRCMP

RCMP investigate single vehicle rollover near Sproat Lake 

By Justin Baumgardner
RCMP cruiser in the rain. Photo by Grant Warkentin / Vista Staff

An investigation is continuing to determine why a vehicle rolled over near Sproat Lake, and so far, RCMP says they’re not ruling out alcohol.  

The vehicle was found after it rolled down an embankment after the SUV went off the road shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Jun. 22, but police say all the occupants in the crash are expected to survive. 

“The vehicle had four men and a woman in it, who all suffered some injuries and are expected to recover,” they say. “The group extracted themselves from the vehicle and met emergency services on the roadway.” 

Corporal Brett Urano says anyone with information, or dashcam footage is asked to contact Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424. 

