A BC pilot project focused on fully electrifying multi-unit residences has been launched.

Launched by BC Hydro and the Province, the project will explore how they can fully electrify these residences through heating, cooling, Electric Vehicle charging, and appliances without needing big electrical service upgrades, making it the first of its kind in Canada.

It comes as big service upgrades are traditionally required when densifying single-family homes to duplexes, triplexes, and sixplexes.

Hydro President and CEO Chris O’Reilly says this pilot could change the game for speeding up the adoption of clean energy in multi-unit housing.

“It not only supports our broader goal of building a more sustainable and efficient electricity system, but it also helps customers avoid the high costs of major electrical upgrades – making densification more accessible, affordable and practical,” said O’Reilly.

The province says the project includes an Evectrix-developed smart panel, a device that would help manage real-time energy usage and non-Electric Vehicle loads like hot water, ranges, and dryers at the suite level.

The goal of this panel is to avoid over-capacity while saving thousands of dollars in infrastructure costs per project.

The province adds if this project is successful, it could lead to more customer-focused solutions for home energy bills and emissions.

The pilot was launched at Chestnut Street in Vancouver earlier this week.