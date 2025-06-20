Eight cyclists wrapped up the first-ever End2End relay Thursday at the Trek Bicycle Store in Victoria, not only finishing their grueling round-trip to Port Hardy, but surpassing their fundraising goal for the Island Kids Cancer Association.

They set out to ride 1,000 kilometres in just 48 hours and they did it.

They raised over $110,000, battling wind, rain, illness, and exhaustion in rotating pairs — all for local families facing the financial strain of childhood cancer.