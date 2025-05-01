Wildfires are one of the highest-ranking disasters across the region and the Regional District of Nanaimo says they’re working with municipalities to develop and implement an evacuation plan if it’s needed.

A collaboration between the City of Parksville and Qualicum Beach is currently underway to identify potential evacuation barriers and provide knowledge of hazards for all residents, and the district says it’ll be done in the form of a survey.

Area G director Lehann Wallace says making an evacuation plan is challenging on its own considering the number of variables that must be considered.

“There are several challenges when moving residents and animals to an area of safety during an emergency,” Wallace says. “Particularly within in an area that has both geographical and transportation route challenges.

“By developing a plan that identifies efficient and safe evacuation routes, we can help residents be better prepared to respond to an emergency evacuation.”

With droughts increasing and seasonal patterns changing, local mayors have weighed in on the conversation with words of encouragement for all residents to offer their thoughts on emergency planning.

Parksville mayor Doug O’Brien says a well laid out plan goes a long way in the city and plays a key role in the approach to emergency management.

“Development of a plan will enhance emergency response and evacuation measures and assist in realizing emergency preparedness goals for our region,” he says. “Although only one part of being prepared for potential disasters and emergencies, this project will help bring awareness to the importance of being prepared.”

Qualicum Beach mayor Teunis Westbroek echos O’Briens statement and says everyone should put in their thoughts and share their ideas.

“Community safety depends on preparation,” he says. “With wildfire risks increasing, I encourage everyone in Qualicum Beach and the surrounding region to share their local knowledge and be part of shaping a plan that could save lives in an emergency.”

A Community Emergency Preparedness grant of $88,500 from the province is funding the evacuation route project and will help project partners to identify strategies and alternate evacuation methods for a more coordinated multi-agency evacuation response.

The survey is open for engagement until the end of May.