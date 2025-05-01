Emergency Preparedness Week is approaching, and the City of Nanaimo says making and having a plan is the first step ensuring your family is safe and prepared.

The theme for this year highlights the importance of collective action, and the city says while no one can prevent natural disasters the impact can be mitigated by proper preparation by being ready.

“Emergencies can happen anytime, and being prepared helps protect yourself, your loved ones and your community,” the city says.

Emergency program manager Evan Lloyd says individuals can prepare by making a kit, and a plan.

“Individual preparedness makes a significant difference in how people respond and recover,” he says. “By taking action now, we strengthen our collective ability to manage emergencies and protect our community.

“Take time to build an emergency kit and make sure you sign up for Voyent Alert, the city’s emergency alert system.”

They say it’s important everyone knows the risks, plans and gets an emergency kit ahead of wildfire season and before a disaster hits.