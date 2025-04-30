A registered massage therapist in Nanaimo is now not allowed to treat female patients after a complaint was made of sexual misconduct.

The order was made on April 23, after a female patient said Robert Paradis engaged in sexual misconduct during an appointment.

A report from the College of Complementary Health Professionals of BC (CCHPBC) said a panel determined the public must be protected by an interim order.

“The Inquiry Committee panel considered the allegations serious and found that there are some factors that render the alleged conduct likely the recur.”

While the investigation is ongoing, Paradis may not treat patients who identify as females and must prominently state he is prohibited from treating female patients in online bookings, treatment rooms, and waiting rooms.

Paradis will also be subject to random on-site audits by a College-appointed inspector and must provide the College with access to his calendar and a list of patients he treated during the week by 6:00 p.m. on Friday’s.

The Inquiry Committee panel concluded the limits and conditions are sufficient to protect the public during the investigation or pending discipline hearing.