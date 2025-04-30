Injuries were avoided after a long standoff between RCMP and an individual in Nanaimo.

The incident started just before 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Haliburton St., with officers being advised there was concern for the well-being of the 25-year-old man.

Officers were able to ensure the man was confined to his room and secured the surrounding area to prevent disruptions from other people in the area.

The standoff lasted around three hours between the Vancouver Island Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiators and the man, until they convinced him to walk out of his room.

Officers apprehended the man under the Mental Health Act and took him to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

Officers searched the room, and found a rifle, ammunition, and body armour, with no damage to the room or injuries to other people.

R/Cst. Gary O’Brien thanked people around the area for their patience while the situation was being resolved.

“We know it can be unsettling to see a large number of officers and equipment attending to any given situation.”

O’Brien added it’s necessary to have those officers and equipment to ensure the public’s safety.