Sunshine Coast RCMP have announced the arrest of one man after an incident in a local park over two weeks ago.

On April 13, RCMP received a report of threats in the Maderia Park area involving firearms and a knife.

The victim said a male had fired a shot in their direction and threatened them with the knife and upon arrival, RCMP was able to safely take the accused into custody without further incident.

Police seized two long guns, one of which being a loaded shotgun, during the arrest.

John Hegyi has had numerous charges approved against him as a result, including pointing a firearm, careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, assault with a weapon, and failure to comply with a release order.

Hegyi remains in custody awaiting his upcoming trial.