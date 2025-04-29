You can pay respects to victims of the Lapu Lapu Festival attack by signing condolence books.

The BC Government says the books are a way for the public to send support and offer sympathies after 11 people died and many others injured after a man drove an SUV into the festival crowd in South Vancouver Saturday.

A physical book can be accessed this week at Parliament Buildings in Victoria every day from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until this Friday.

Along with a physical book, there’s also an online one for you to offer condolences.

That book is open until Monday next week at 5:00 p.m.